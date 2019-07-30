Sterling Investment Management Increases Position in Chevron New (CVX); As Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Share Price Declined, Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Stake

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 352,830 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,065 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.7. About 5,672 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ArcelorMittal again hikes U.S. flat-rolled steel prices – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hillrom Announces Sale Of Surgical Consumable Products – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.80 million for 22.05 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

