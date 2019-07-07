Sterling Investment Management Increased Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Valuation Declined; Perritt Capital Management Has Increased Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 35,249 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ooma Inc Com by 30,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) for 1.75M shares. Parametric Port Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 102,663 shares. Strategic Fincl Services Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) for 23,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Adirondack Research And Inc owns 227,258 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 6,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 50,000 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 51,953 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.01% or 105,700 shares. Markston Int Ltd Com accumulated 1,700 shares. Awm owns 94,672 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 14,839 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 10,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 3,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

