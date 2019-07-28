Sterling Investment Management Holds Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Mkp Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) as Market Valuation Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 300,676 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. 35,800 were reported by Equitec Specialists Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 58,340 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 3,698 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc reported 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital reported 0.11% stake. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 11,346 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 201,833 are owned by Landscape Capital. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 559,178 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 64,505 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Lc reported 4.40 million shares. Roberts Glore & Com Il holds 6,750 shares. Westpac Bk has 1.06M shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct owns 4.32M shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Skba Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.12% or 330,300 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 51,281 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cumberland Partners Ltd accumulated 508,382 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Argent Com stated it has 216,774 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 63,798 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,682 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mgmt invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Netflix End DIS, CMCSA & VIAB’s Theater Dominance? – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.