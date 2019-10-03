Sterling Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lowered as Share Value Rose; As Coty (COTY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 18,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $218.84. About 1.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 84,165 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 31.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Coty Inc. Announces the Addition of Pierre Denis and Beatrice Ballini to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 140,169 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited has 42,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited owns 13,084 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 51 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 1,492 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 1.34M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 154,869 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 107,823 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 2.30 million shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Sei Commerce has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Fjarde Ap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. 262,000 shares were bought by Laubies Pierre, worth $2.50 million on Friday, August 30. Goudet Olivier had bought 50,000 shares worth $476,380 on Friday, August 30. The insider Singer Robert S bought $325,962. The insider Hughes Fiona bought $2.06M.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,476 shares to 18,164 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 30,872 shares to 84,846 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Apple’s In-Screen Fingerprint Reader Could Do More Harm Than Good – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple continues EU tax appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 233,155 shares. 77,097 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corp. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com reported 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,699 are held by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 135,129 shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated holds 0.28% or 1,845 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 33,653 shares. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 4.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomasville Bank & Trust accumulated 3.71% or 108,085 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated accumulated 37,061 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 359,566 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 18,946 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings.