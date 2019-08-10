Sterling Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $748,032; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $478,438

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 17,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs makes first hire in cryptocurrency markets unit; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 10/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PUSHES BACK NEXT CZECH RATE-HIKE FORECAST TO 2019; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 24/05/2018 – Goldman’s Rising Stars Told to Chill

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca reported 19,760 shares. Westwood Holding Group Inc Inc reported 1.47M shares stake. Brown Capital Lc reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ballentine Prtn Llc owns 21,258 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.61% or 6.70 million shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 44,875 are held by Punch And Assoc Investment Mgmt Inc. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.36 million shares stake. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intersect Cap Ltd has invested 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.02% or 28,669 shares. Fairfax Financial Limited Can holds 0.85% or 146,800 shares. Clenar Muke Llc accumulated 742 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares to 39,073 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.