Sterling Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 43.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 11,371 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 14,767 shares with $1.31M value, down from 26,138 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $116.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 2.16M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 20.80% above currents $9.52 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. See Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 0% stake. 11,774 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. Moreover, Frontier Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.83 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Llc invested in 0.02% or 24,379 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 178,533 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 105,475 shares. 35,072 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Axa reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 4.49 million shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 12.44M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.24M shares or 0.08% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0.21% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 16.11M shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 24,031 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 2.29M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 25% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flex (FLEX) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How a Credit Card Loanâ€™s Fast and Easy Cash Can Cost You – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 221.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 806 shares or 0% of the stock. Lourd Capital Llc accumulated 0.04% or 4,284 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,960 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1,385 were accumulated by Spectrum Mngmt Gru Inc. Monetary Management Grp has 0.38% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,643 shares. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 4,661 shares. 150,700 were accumulated by Huber Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.08 million shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shine Advisory Services invested in 0.06% or 1,448 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 16,937 shares.