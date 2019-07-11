Sterling Investment Management Has Raised Pfizer (PFE) Position by $836,556; Cibc World Markets Has Cut Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 8.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 688,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,385 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 2.15M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Equity Underwriting Revenue $421M; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Target Started at EUR34 by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – BTVI: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case; 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 09/04/2018 – FENNER PLC – MORGAN STANLEY CONFIRMS IT IS SATISFIED THAT RESOURCES ARE AVAILABLE TO MICHELIN TO SATISFY IN FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE UNDER TERMS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAN NOW PRODUCE A MINIMUM OF $7.5 BILLION IN QUARTERLY REVENUE EVEN IN WEAK MARKETS -CEO; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Morgan Stanley EUR Benchmark 3NC2 FRN 3mE +50-55

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 689 shares to 3,190 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 76,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7,713 shares to 108,410 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes Inc by 222,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put).

