Sterling Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $2.14 Million as Share Price Declined; Holder Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Southern Co (SO) Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,648 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 105,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,261 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, up from 381,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 36.92 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd has 0.66% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.05 million shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.61% or 179,568 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assoc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sageworth Trust holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management has 295,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Wade G W Incorporated owns 63,656 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 942,706 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc holds 83,783 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.02% or 5.52M shares. 718,595 are held by Ls Invest. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 14.22 million shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.25% or 260,440 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 0.82% or 252,521 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares to 184,418 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was made by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,594 are held by Dean Invest Assocs Limited. Oakworth Capital stated it has 31,314 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 5,363 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 50,665 shares. Bell Commercial Bank accumulated 0.79% or 57,392 shares. First City Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 138,154 shares. 9,075 are held by Crossvault Capital Management Ltd. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 23,578 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 3,657 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 16,298 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 53,568 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 1.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cls Investments Lc owns 940 shares for 0% of their portfolio.