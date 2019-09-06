Sterling Investment Management Has Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $2.14 Million; US Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Has 0.21 Sentiment

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 74.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 26,648 shares with $735,000 value, down from 105,791 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $261.75B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62.31M shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President

US Auto Parts Network Inc (PRTS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 3 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 14 reduced and sold stakes in US Auto Parts Network Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.94 million shares, down from 9.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding US Auto Parts Network Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 24.11% above currents $28.12 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Fincl Svcs Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 7,240 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Star Investment Mngmt Corp owns 0.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 139,833 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Co, Arizona-based fund reported 198,713 shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 65,313 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Westwood Gp Inc invested in 2.38% or 8.28M shares. Lpl Fin Limited Co invested in 2.74M shares. Primecap Ca holds 35.83M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 13,661 were reported by Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 8.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,463 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Ridge Inv owns 365,987 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio.

Harbourvest Partners Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 1.18 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.23% invested in the company for 1.94 million shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 43,435 shares traded. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) has declined 15.11% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTS News: 08/03/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC – EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $14.5 MLN AND $16.0 MLN COMPARED TO $14.2 MLN IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK – IN LIGHT OF ANTICIPATED COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH CUSTOMS ISSUES, REVISED ADJ EBITDA RANGE TO $13.0 AND $14.5 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Everyday American Heroes Honored with “Pay it Forward” Sweepstakes from JC Whitney; 08/05/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO INCREASE LOW SINGLE DIGITS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS COMPARED TO 2017; 02/04/2018 – US AUTO PARTS SAYS LAWSUIT FILED ASSERTS US CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION “WRONGFULLY SEIZING AUTOMOTIVE GRILLES BEING IMPORTED” BY CO; 08/03/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 NET SALES TO INCREASE LOW SINGLE DIGITS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS COMPARED TO 2017; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Auto Parts Network Launches Progressive Web App from Mobify with Speedier Load Times and Friction-Free Checkout; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Auto Parts Network Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTS); 05/03/2018 US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 02/04/2018 – US AUTO PARTS NETWORK – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN U.S. COURT OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online well-known provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $54.45 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Base USAP and AutoMD. It currently has negative earnings. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual clients through its network of E-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Analysts await U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.