Sterling Investment Management Has Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.39 Million; Shares Declined; Carnival (CCL) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $912,500

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 932,051 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 369,888 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors has 3,444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 421 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management reported 27,308 shares. Portland Investment Counsel has invested 1.5% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Brinker has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 245,083 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 2.58M shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.77% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 107,386 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co owns 46,771 shares. Northern invested 0.2% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com holds 0.02% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Mngmt accumulated 142,644 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.28% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.02M shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs owns 87,405 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 463,159 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Ltd Company holds 22,955 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 836,870 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Finemark State Bank holds 178,826 shares. The New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Adv has invested 1.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 89,111 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 367,448 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 25,000 shares. Cibc accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Zweig reported 244,710 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,896 shares to 13,639 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 88,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,675 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

