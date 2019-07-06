Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased By $2.14 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Arete Wealth Advisors Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $632,034

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 74.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 26,648 shares with $735,000 value, down from 105,791 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $279.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 37.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 5,694 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 22.21%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 20,737 shares with $2.30M value, up from 15,043 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $256.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.77B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) stake by 7,901 shares to 11,559 valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) stake by 468,032 shares and now owns 25,542 shares. Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc was reduced too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 4 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.