Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased By $1.67 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 234 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 182 cut down and sold their equity positions in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 307.57 million shares, down from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hartford Financial Services Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 152 Increased: 167 New Position: 67.

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 41.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 31,489 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 43,760 shares with $2.36M value, down from 75,249 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $197.98B valuation. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39 million shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for 97,845 shares. Benin Management Corp owns 159,882 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 2% invested in the company for 211,494 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Marathon Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.93 billion. It operates through six divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance services and products, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99.93M were reported by State Bank Of America De. Penbrook Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 586,166 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,630 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accuvest invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Essex Invest Com holds 679 shares. Management Professionals accumulated 3,249 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.75% or 353.98M shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Lp stated it has 399,195 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 244,828 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc holds 71,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ssi Investment Inc reported 11,984 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 18.44% above currents $46.25 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.