Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $1.45 Million as Shares Declined; Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Shares Rose While Qs Investors Has Upped by $765,600 Its Position

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,118 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 266,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 619,652 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 36.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 07/03/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE CLOSES $500.0 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – PPC APPROVES SPIN OFF OF TWO LIGNITE COAL FUELED POWER STATIONS; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pilgrim’s Pride Rtgs On CreditWatch Developing; 08/05/2018 – PPC ANNOUNCES SPIN OFF OF LIGNITE-FIRED GENERATION SEGMENT; 11/04/2018 – PPC’S CLAASSEN STILL SEES ROOM FOR INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – COMPANY HAS FINALISED TERMS WHICH WILL GIVE EFFECT TO PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – PPC Partners Completes Acquisition of C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 13,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $299.59. About 660,910 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 18,340 shares to 182,395 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 112,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,445 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co stated it has 77,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Denali Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Raymond James has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 50,018 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 27,100 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 131,281 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.36% stake. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 115,500 were reported by Riverhead Mngmt. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,117 shares stake. Moreover, Fulton Savings Bank Na has 0.04% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 26,096 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares to 39,073 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.47 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.