Sterling Investment Management Has Cut Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $748,032 as Stock Rose; As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Beck Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 17,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It Aims to Eventually Have a 50% Female Workforce; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS THOSE 1Q DRIVERS MIGHT BE MORE DURABLE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 1.87 million shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares to 39,073 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,400 shares. Roundview Llc accumulated 9,819 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Mngmt Communications invested in 20,325 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 0.33% or 284,635 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Lp reported 91,597 shares or 21.19% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.77% or 7,556 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Ltd owns 6.21M shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stanley reported 25,857 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advisors Limited holds 2,253 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,220 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Ariel Investments accumulated 0.08% or 33,275 shares. Global Thematic Lc reported 4.82% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.10 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $139.19M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,161 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,664 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ).

