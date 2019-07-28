Sterling Investment Management Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $790,894; Valuation Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $901,559

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85 million shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 14,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares to 184,418 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.