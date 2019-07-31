Sterling Investment Management Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Sellers Increased By 22.12% Their Shorts

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) had an increase of 22.12% in short interest. IDRA’s SI was 825,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.12% from 675,800 shares previously. With 202,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s short sellers to cover IDRA’s short positions. The SI to Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 4.26%. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.0801 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7401. About 164,981 shares traded. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 82.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.65% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 16/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Clinical Development Support Agreement with Pillar Partners Foundation to Expand the Clinical Research on IMO-2125 beyond PD-1 Refractory Melanoma; 18/05/2018 – Idera Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 17/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Presents Pre-Clinical Data Demonstrating Potential for Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125) in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Idera

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 74.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 26,648 shares with $735,000 value, down from 105,791 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $286.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 42.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 11.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment Hldg Inc invested in 0.34% or 663,104 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 750,000 shares for 5.98% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc accumulated 37,103 shares. Check Mgmt Inc Ca holds 11,394 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory stated it has 5.44M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Llc stated it has 2.11 million shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has 2.95M shares. Martin And Commerce Tn stated it has 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 61,230 shares. Axa has 0.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.27 million shares. 11,132 were reported by Towercrest Mngmt. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Biondo Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 16,450 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 7,567 are held by Ifrah Service.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Idera (NASDAQ:IDRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idera had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Wedbush.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.78 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.