Sterling Investment Management Has Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $836,556; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Holding in Blackrock (BLK) as Market Valuation Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 12.85 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.28M, up from 209,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $469.87. About 337,964 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Cos Buys Into Mortgage Advice Bureau; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES $335 MLN OF SHARE REPURCHASES; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Majedie Asset Management hires two UK equities fund managers; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers?; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares to 59,105 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,767 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.