Sterling Investment Management Decreased Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Position; Joho Capital Has Decreased Cognex (CGNX) Position By $43.20 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) stake by 36.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 37,985 shares as Grupo Televisa Sa (TV)’s stock declined 4.80%. The Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 67,494 shares with $746,000 value, down from 105,479 last quarter. Grupo Televisa Sa now has $4.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 1.05 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead

Joho Capital Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 31.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 1.91M shares with $97.23 million value, down from 2.78M last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 483,458 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -8.67% below currents $43.25 stock price. Cognex had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $3600 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Company Limited holds 27,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 17.00 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Associates holds 178,985 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 13,100 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.97M shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com owns 55,859 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 155,723 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il has 23,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 0.02% or 59,398 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 1.59M are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 45,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.