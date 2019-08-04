Sterling Investment Management Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.60 Million; Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stock Value Rose While Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 13,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 33,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 47,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 116,804 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 743,649 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 431,327 shares. Maple Mgmt owns 5.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193,934 shares. 278,770 are held by Meeder Asset. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 46,300 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 80,108 shares. Castleark Lc stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 180,215 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,992 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 2.35% or 44,706 shares in its portfolio. 68,238 were accumulated by First Personal Fin Ser. Bluestein R H & Commerce has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 486,803 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 526,854 were reported by Sarasin And Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,677 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares to 56,377 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

