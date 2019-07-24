Sterling Investment Management Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.60 Million as Valuation Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by $99.19 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 13,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 47,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 12.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,500 shares. Caprock Gru reported 124,021 shares stake. Suntrust Banks stated it has 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 20,863 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru reported 87,163 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,500 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 189.07M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 914,802 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.38 million shares. Tompkins has invested 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taconic Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 42,371 were reported by Horan Cap Advsr Lc. Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 460,902 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares to 39,073 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Frontier Cap Llc has 0.22% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Alpine Assoc Mngmt reported 842,200 shares stake. 112,840 were accumulated by Gagnon Secs Limited Liability. Indexiq Lc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Gabelli Comm Invest Advisers Incorporated stated it has 4.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Eagle Asset Management owns 378,370 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 208,595 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% or 29,954 shares in its portfolio. Polen Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 38,333 were reported by Capstone Inv Advsr. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,800 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability owns 3.53% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 596,223 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 15,876 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 5 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.