Sterling Investment Management Cut Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake as Market Value Declined; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Tutor Perini (TPC) by $311,100

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 37,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 67,494 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 105,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.03M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 263,087 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.10M for 57.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,914 shares to 43,444 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.