Sterling Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 698,486 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 14.59 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold 845 shares worth $30,036.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mgmt accumulated 70,000 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 353,819 shares. California-based Denali Advisors has invested 1.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westwood Gp stated it has 567,711 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 34,777 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 517,897 shares. Franklin Inc, a California-based fund reported 31.10M shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 28,583 shares. Lafayette reported 5,364 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Burney has 0.68% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 273,506 shares. Plancorp Llc holds 6,366 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares to 8,866 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,639 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.