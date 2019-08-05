Sterling Investment Management Boosted By $836,556 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Has 1.72 Sentiment

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 43 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 25 sold and trimmed stakes in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 17.16 million shares, down from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synchronoss Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 20.

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 103.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Investment Management Inc acquired 19,918 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 39,073 shares with $1.66M value, up from 19,155 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $208.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 2.57 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey And Gibb Assoc invested in 357,004 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 31,516 shares. Registered Advisor invested in 1.15% or 48,723 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 3.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.25% or 59,368 shares. Alta Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Middleton And Communication Inc Ma accumulated 0.33% or 48,625 shares. 668,937 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc. Sunbelt Inc has 58,255 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 71,194 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30,815 shares. Guardian stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miller Investment Mgmt Lp holds 29,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Lc owns 825 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital reported 194,630 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. UBS initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 5,058 shares to 8,866 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 11,371 shares and now owns 14,767 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 11.04% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for 781,334 shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 2.47 million shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.08% invested in the company for 675,903 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $347.88 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.