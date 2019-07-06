Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

This is a contrast between Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) and Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Heavy Construction and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Construction Company Inc. 13 0.36 N/A 0.92 13.27 Fluor Corporation 35 0.24 N/A 1.30 22.90

Demonstrates Sterling Construction Company Inc. and Fluor Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Fluor Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sterling Construction Company Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Fluor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sterling Construction Company Inc. and Fluor Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 5.1% Fluor Corporation 0.00% 6.1% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Sterling Construction Company Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fluor Corporation’s 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sterling Construction Company Inc. and Fluor Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fluor Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Sterling Construction Company Inc. has a 36.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19. On the other hand, Fluor Corporation’s potential upside is 35.93% and its consensus target price is $44. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sterling Construction Company Inc. seems more appealing than Fluor Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sterling Construction Company Inc. and Fluor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 87%. 2% are Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Fluor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.83% -5.45% -9.2% -6.69% -4.18% 11.48% Fluor Corporation 1.5% -26.68% -17.77% -36.27% -36.59% -7.76%

For the past year Sterling Construction Company Inc. had bullish trend while Fluor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Sterling Construction Company Inc. beats Fluor Corporation.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI); and Government. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets. It also provides consulting services, such as feasibility studies, process assessment, and project finance structuring and studies. The Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the transportation, life sciences, manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The MMAI segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries. The Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. The company also offers unionized management and construction services in the United States and Canada. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.