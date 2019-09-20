Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Reaches $13.24 After 9.00% Up Move; Destination XL Group (DXLG) Shorts Down By 7.78%

The stock of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 176,385 shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility ProjectThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $350.42M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $14.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STRL worth $31.54 million more.

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) had a decrease of 7.78% in short interest. DXLG’s SI was 2.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.78% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 55,400 avg volume, 41 days are for Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s short sellers to cover DXLG’s short positions. The SI to Destination XL Group Inc’s float is 4.85%. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 262,443 shares traded or 396.79% up from the average. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER KENNETH EDERLE LEFT; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REVISING GUIDANCE TO REFLECT RESTRUCTURING; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC DXLG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.12 TO $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group: Initiates Corporate Restructuring Plan; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REPORTS NEW CREDIT LINE WITH `IMPROVED` TERMS; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $350.42 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold Sterling Construction Company, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 220,655 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Vanguard Grp owns 1.32M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 47,831 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 40,850 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp reported 1,653 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,416 shares. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Malaga Cove Cap Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ajo L P stated it has 0.03% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,750 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Corporation has 487,690 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 265,826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity. $119,400 worth of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was bought by CREGG ROGER A.

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Amazon, Walmart, Elliott, AT&T, AEI, TA, Littlejohn, Platinum – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STRL) 16% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.33 per share. STRL’s profit will be $10.59M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.93% EPS growth.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $79.06 million. The Company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names.

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Using Debt In A Risky Way? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher promotional activity clips Destination XL – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) CEO Harvey Kanter on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.