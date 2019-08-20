Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Reaches $11.54 After 7.00% Up Move; CAMEO INDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES (CRUUF) Shorts Up By 21.43%

CAMEO INDUSTRIES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRUUF) had an increase of 21.43% in short interest. CRUUF’s SI was 13,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.43% from 11,200 shares previously. With 56,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CAMEO INDUSTRIES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRUUF)’s short sellers to cover CRUUF’s short positions. The stock increased 28.46% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0325. About 19,420 shares traded. Cameo Industries Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRUUF) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 113,039 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL)The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $304.85 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $12.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STRL worth $21.34 million more.

Another recent and important Cameo Industries Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRUUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Puma: A Struggling Sports Brand Of Underestimated Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2015.

Cameo Cobalt Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $2.56 million. It holds an 80% interest in the MEG gold property located in the Morogoro Rural District of Tanzania. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gochager Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project, which consists of four claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in northern Saskatchewan, La Ronge town.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Sterling Construction Company, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Inc has 0.09% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 1.33 million were reported by Vanguard. 20,125 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership reported 69,545 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 335,437 shares. Argent Mgmt Limited owns 208,465 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Limited Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 323,098 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 97,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2.10 million shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). White Pine Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $304.85 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CREGG ROGER A, worth $119,400 on Thursday, May 9.