Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Reaches $10.86 After 4.00% Up Move; Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Sentiment Is 0.89

Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold stock positions in Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

The stock of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 119,772 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035BThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $286.88M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $11.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STRL worth $11.48M more.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $286.88 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Sterling Construction Company, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Co invested in 0% or 26,987 shares. White Pine Cap reported 40,830 shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability owns 164,500 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.05% or 18,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 2.10 million shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 400,018 were reported by Tygh Capital Mngmt. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 225,345 shares. 30,520 are owned by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 11,660 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Mackenzie Fincl owns 10,160 shares. 190,971 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. State Street Corp owns 475,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 65,002 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity. $119,400 worth of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was bought by CREGG ROGER A.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust for 76,659 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 724,340 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 33,287 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 229,750 shares.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $173.01 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 45,760 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.