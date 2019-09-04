Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Heavy Construction companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sterling Construction Company Inc. has 86.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 80.19% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sterling Construction Company Inc. has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sterling Construction Company Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.00% 15.20% 5.10% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sterling Construction Company Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Construction Company Inc. N/A 13 14.05 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Sterling Construction Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sterling Construction Company Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.67 2.89

With average price target of $19, Sterling Construction Company Inc. has a potential upside of 72.10%. As a group, Heavy Construction companies have a potential upside of 34.16%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ belief is that Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sterling Construction Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.32% -10.32% -7.74% -5.65% -4.43% 14.97% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Sterling Construction Company Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sterling Construction Company Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s rivals have 2.11 and 1.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sterling Construction Company Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Construction Company Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. In other hand, Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 31.46% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sterling Construction Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Sterling Construction Company Inc.