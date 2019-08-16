Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stock Value Declined While Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.82 Million; Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) Holder Clearbridge Investments Lowered Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 151,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 400,018 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 551,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 189,742 shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (FOXF) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 179,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.43M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 106,409 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corporation Class A by 318,526 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 36,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 234,247 shares. Sei Invs holds 7,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) or 52,912 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 81,373 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 37,257 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 86,704 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 160,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Willis Counsel invested 1.27% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apergy Corp by 25,466 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 120,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

