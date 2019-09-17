Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stock Value Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Holding by $758,901; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Creative Planning Decreased Its Holding by $350,514

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 6,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 8,795 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 15,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 235,912 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 58,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 176,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 37,681 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bandwidth Inc by 53,560 shares to 30,583 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Amazon, Walmart, Elliott, AT&T, AEI, TA, Littlejohn, Platinum – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston Airport System breaks ground on spaceport project – Houston Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Segall Bryant Hamill invested 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Northern Corporation holds 304,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 26,142 shares. Menta Cap Llc reported 19,753 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 40,199 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 114,034 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 225,345 shares. The Washington-based Signia Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.44% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 30,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital stated it has 322,935 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 43,094 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 131,139 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 22,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 6,393 shares to 15,959 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 39,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).