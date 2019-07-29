Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Shares Declined While Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Xylem (XYL) Stock Value Rose While Water Asset Management Has Cut by $2.28 Million Its Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 151,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,018 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 551,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 29,533 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 176,420 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.98% or 30,405 shares. Whittier Tru Com has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 223,865 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,864 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 3,538 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 21,690 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,708 shares. Fil Limited owns 10,207 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 4,400 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co owns 444,380 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 48,029 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 8,513 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 363,455 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel has 496,800 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 8.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $142.15 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 2.10M shares. 75,031 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Willis Inv Counsel holds 230,900 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has 75,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 81,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 64,568 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 26,179 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 69,545 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc invested in 0% or 17,007 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 30,780 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 15,745 shares to 96,889 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 40,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) CEO Joe Cutillo on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in The JM Smucker, Zendesk, Sterling Construction, and Mirati Therapeutics â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sterling Awarded a $94 Million Highway Contract by the Utah Department of Transportation – Business Wire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Construction (STRL) Secures $23.4M Contract for Springtown, TX Highway Project – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.