Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $309,288 as Share Price Declined; Brave Warrior Advisors Upped Antero Res (AR) Holding by $6.68 Million

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 15,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $128,835 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 948,957 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 48,911 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 3.20 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested in 0% or 12,234 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 1.01 million shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 358,615 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Yorktown Management & Research Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 57,000 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Baupost Lc Ma reported 28.59M shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Rdl Fin holds 0.16% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 26,593 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 7,457 shares. Hbk LP holds 298,255 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 150,401 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd holds 56,870 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Campbell And Invest Adviser accumulated 0.12% or 19,883 shares. Alphaone Lc has invested 1.49% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 66,181 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 299,610 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 15,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited has 47,620 shares. 225,345 are held by Asset Management One Ltd. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability holds 171,919 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 32,684 are held by Parametric Ltd Liability Company. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 153,200 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 18,000 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 41,998 shares.

