Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Position Maintained by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; As Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Market Value Declined, Holder Nantahala Capital Management Cut Its Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 101,766 shares traded or 64.93% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 114,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The hedge fund held 256,653 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 142,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 97,007 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 NASH Stocks That Could Soar in the Second Half of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lipocine: A Micro-Cap Stock That Can Compete In The NASH/NAFLD Race – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares – PR Newswire” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Galmed Surges 151% After Positive Mid-Stage NASH Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 136,103 shares to 632,061 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 117,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 24,785 shares to 117,565 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 522,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).