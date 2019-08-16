Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Market Value Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Trimmed Its Position; Nea Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 180,792 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 27,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 335,437 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 363,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 162,475 shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Endologix (ELGX) Announces Decision to ‘Cease Immediately’ the ‘Unrestricted Sales and Use of the Nellix System,’ Outside of Clinical Protocol – StreetInsider.com” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CE Mark reinstated for Engologix’s Nellix stent graft – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endologix Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endologix +7% on equity financing and debt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Mahboob Vaseem. Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of stock. $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Ltd Liability invested in 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 52,912 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 61,546 shares stake. 103,400 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,087 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Tech. Penn Capital Mgmt Communications accumulated 256,653 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Putnam Invests Limited invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 64,568 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 40,850 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STRL) 16% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Buy Okta Stock and Never Sell – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RR Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sterling Construction (STRL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.