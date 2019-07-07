Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Market Valuation Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Its Stake; Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Position Held by Granite Point Capital Management Lp

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 27,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,437 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 363,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 83,608 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 495,488 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.50 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares to 110,663 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 314,472 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 337,382 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 47,620 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 28,822 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) or 1.66 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 160,809 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com owns 4,420 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 30,780 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 20,125 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management. Panagora Asset holds 65,002 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). First Advisors LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Willis Investment Counsel owns 230,900 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.