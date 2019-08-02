Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Its Holding; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Value Rose While Pacad Investment LTD Decreased Position by $348,800

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 27,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 335,437 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 363,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.07 million market cap company. It closed at $12.23 lastly. It is down 4.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 61.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 43,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 15.53 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,750 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.01% or 1.66M shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% or 177,874 shares in its portfolio. 32,382 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication. Moreover, Grp has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 17,007 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 34,625 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 47,620 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 28,050 shares. 230,900 were accumulated by Willis Counsel. Ftb Advsr stated it has 146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 4,420 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 170,346 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 2,400 shares. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45 million for 9.55 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in The JM Smucker, Zendesk, Sterling Construction, and Mirati Therapeutics â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sterling Construction: Underfollowed, Bargain-Priced Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Announces Election of Dana O’Brien to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can A New Growth Cycle In Brazil Spark Growth For Itau Unibanco? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Results For The 2nd Quarter Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) CEO Candido Botelho Bracher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Plunged 30% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 14,576 shares to 16,776 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).