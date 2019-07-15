Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined; First National Trust Co Lifted Position in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Price Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 40,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 1.89M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 67,288 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.06% or 6,515 shares in its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,500 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Motco holds 52,901 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lpl Limited Liability holds 438,458 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 1.82% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 4,205 were reported by Chase Invest Counsel Corporation. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 4.44 million shares. Bp Public Llc has invested 0.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Snow Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.13% or 665,051 shares. Electron Capital Prns Ltd stated it has 1.17 million shares. Macroview Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,134 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 4,235 shares to 3,639 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,927 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 8,622 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability Corporation has 198,605 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.02% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 17,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argent Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 208,465 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd accumulated 20,125 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 35,660 shares. 394,158 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 2,268 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated accumulated 5,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0% or 8,709 shares. Signia Cap Management Limited has 303,825 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 32,684 shares or 0% of the stock.

