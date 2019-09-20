Sterling Capital Management Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 99.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 5,208 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 10,434 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 5,226 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $279.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.2. About 1.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.79% above currents $70.04 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. See MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $90.0000 80.0000

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gordon Haskett

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90 New Target: $86 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 New Target: $84 Maintain

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Cordasco Financial Net has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Hm Payson & Communication holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability reported 7,635 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment accumulated 0.04% or 13,086 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 10,790 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.41% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 45,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 172,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,800 shares. Lpl owns 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 5,315 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd owns 8,150 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 1,896 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.86 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. It is down 14.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.62 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Contravisory Inv Inc has 321 shares. Sather Gp reported 4.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 41,998 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.84% or 57,576 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Management holds 0.02% or 1,909 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisory Serv Network Llc reported 37,688 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 2,493 shares. 114,963 were reported by Sandler Cap. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd reported 3,264 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hendershot accumulated 30,963 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp has 290 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.88% or 353,327 shares.