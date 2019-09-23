Sterling Capital Management Upped Its Heico (HEI.A) Position; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased Its Regis (RGS) Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Regis Corp (RGS) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 90,884 shares as Regis Corp (RGS)’s stock rose 3.39%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.87M shares with $47.58 million value, up from 2.78M last quarter. Regis Corp now has $746.80M valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 388,390 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $24,919 activity. Shares for $24,919 were bought by Moren Kathryn Shawn on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold RGS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 22,889 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Swiss National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 54,454 shares. Amer holds 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 21,489 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 12,184 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 394 shares. State Street reported 915,719 shares. 52,594 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Magnetar Limited Com holds 37,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Principal Financial Gp stated it has 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Advisory Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 35,337 shares to 39,903 valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 93,562 shares and now owns 559,712 shares. Nestle Sa (NSRGY) was reduced too.

