Sterling Capital Management Trimmed Knowles (KN) Holding By $1.06 Million; CRIUS ENERGY TR TR UNIT CANADA (CRIUF) Shorts Raised By 1035.87%

CRIUS ENERGY TR TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRIUF) had an increase of 1035.87% in short interest. CRIUF’s SI was 104,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1035.87% from 9,200 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 58 days are for CRIUS ENERGY TR TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRIUF)’s short sellers to cover CRIUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 665 shares traded. Crius Energy Trust (OTCMKTS:CRIUF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Knowles Corp (KN) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 59,164 shares as Knowles Corp (KN)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 2.06M shares with $37.71 million value, down from 2.12 million last quarter. Knowles Corp now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 1.09 million shares traded or 31.55% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN)

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33 million for 17.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) stake by 10,462 shares to 19,254 valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 532,314 shares and now owns 2.04M shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was raised too.