Sterling Capital Management Trimmed Its Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Position by $2.34 Million; Stock Declined; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shares Declined, Holder Ellington Management Group Has Upped Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 70,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 137% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 78,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 136,198 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 57,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 12.59M shares traded or 99.78% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HASN’T HELD ANY TALKS WITH MGM OR ADVISORS ON SALE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starboard Value Limited Partnership has 1.81% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding invested in 11,588 shares. Advisory Network Lc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs owns 135,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 17,342 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 170,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gmt Capital Corporation owns 2.34 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,141 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,136 shares. 15.69M were reported by Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated reported 67,400 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of stock or 800,000 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24,275 shares to 16,225 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.70 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30,548 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $112.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc by 73,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 910,403 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Regions invested in 602,022 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Central Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 1,805 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,710 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,286 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 1,166 shares. Spc Financial invested in 4,350 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.43% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 53,967 shares. Connecticut-based Viking Glob Investors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fmr Limited holds 0.04% or 4.38 million shares in its portfolio. Csu Producer Resources owns 4.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,334 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 0.87% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 332,804 shares.