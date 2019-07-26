Sterling Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Knowles (KN) as Market Value Rose; Msdc Management LP Cut United States Stl New (X) Stake by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 200,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.35 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 1.28M shares traded or 67.98% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 5.44M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sets Cash Tender Offer for 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 202; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6,086 shares to 19,438 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 18,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.