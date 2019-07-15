Sterling Capital Management Trimmed Its Caci International (CACI) Stake by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Raised Its Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58M, down from 202,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.13. About 7,090 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman And Chairman Of The Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association Of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 45,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 116,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 1.97 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.48M for 25.13 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity.

