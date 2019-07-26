Sterling Capital Management Raised Its Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Stake by $1.24 Million; American National Bank Boosted Fedex Com (FDX) Holding by $468,247 as Stock Price Declined

American National Bank increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 16,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 16,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,171 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 21,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 643,984 shares traded or 118.29% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 13,086 shares to 5,787 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 266,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Limited reported 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Northern Corp reported 815,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 50,019 were accumulated by Falcon Point Ltd Liability. Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Century holds 0.1% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 1.25 million shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 76,237 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,507 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 40,042 shares. Shelton holds 0.01% or 269 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dana O’Brien Joins Brink’s as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Brink’s Co (BCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “George Neill Joins Brink’s as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. The insider Zukerman Amit sold $756,200. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. The insider MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,050 are held by Elm Advsrs Lc. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 43,711 shares stake. Srb stated it has 4,012 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,488 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt holds 2.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 23,752 shares. Tower Bridge has 81,652 shares. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 28,379 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 9,458 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1.88% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 55,741 shares. Financial Bank reported 20,315 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 80,570 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,747 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,577 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 40,121 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 181,378 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. FedEx – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,970 shares to 75 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).