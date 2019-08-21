Sterling Capital Management Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Has Lifted by $6.39 Million; Unit (UNT) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 908,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 929,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.325. About 619,457 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – DEAL FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $300 MLN; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2% Position in Unit Corp; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 960.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 15,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 17,217 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 1,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $295.93. About 280,253 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $121,329 activity. The insider Young Frank Q bought 10,000 shares worth $27,400. $34,950 worth of stock was bought by Peyton G Bailey IV on Tuesday, May 7.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 67,389 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg I Incorporated reported 908,316 shares stake. Principal Financial Group has 449,342 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability owns 9,600 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 693,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 20,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,743 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.02% or 741,287 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 300,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 48,424 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,605 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). 191,786 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 36,914 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 8,485 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 948 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The Ohio-based James Rech Inc has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Brinker Cap invested in 0.24% or 15,363 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 128,512 shares. Orbimed Ltd stated it has 214,800 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 15,050 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 193,739 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Co reported 8,187 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.