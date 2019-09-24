Sterling Capital Management Position in Analog Devices (ADI) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.20 Million

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 57,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.25 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 104,384 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 20,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.00 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 39,101 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. Tributary Limited Liability Co has 28,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 69,288 shares. 64,064 are held by Stephens Inv Gp Lc. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com accumulated 2,634 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 17,745 shares. Tcw Group invested in 50,971 shares. Fil holds 0.05% or 383,067 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 137,368 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Putnam Investments Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 10,124 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp reported 790 shares stake. First Republic Mngmt invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 38,425 were reported by Shelton Cap Management.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 37,610 shares to 47,345 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 84,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.93M for 28.26 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 23.45 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,150 shares to 3,728 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 30,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

