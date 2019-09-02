Sterling Capital Management Maintains Stake in General Mills (GIS); Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Holding by $520,168

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated (FISV) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 18,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 12,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 40.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 28,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 98,636 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 70,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 3,394 shares to 7,168 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,307 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,805 are held by Farr Miller Washington Dc. King Luther Capital invested in 60,403 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,087 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 13,200 shares. Central Retail Bank And Tru Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 93,159 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc. Wallace stated it has 254,419 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Excalibur Mngmt owns 19,628 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 581,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 43,721 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 35,789 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 30,458 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 240,693 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4.60M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 120,386 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited reported 6 shares. Fil reported 282,283 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 295,010 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca, California-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0.04% or 3.15M shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,400 shares. Pension Ser has 482,453 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 3.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 44,592 shares. State Street Corporation has 16.59M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 296 shares. Senator Lp holds 1.99% or 1.00 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 97,965 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.11% or 9,255 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 2,579 shares stake.

