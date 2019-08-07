Sterling Capital Management Maintains Position in Lennar (LEN); Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by Steadfast Capital Management Lp

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 28,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 3.96M shares traded or 30.58% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,633 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 1.57% or 220,000 shares. Nomura owns 600,267 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mackenzie Financial Corp has 15,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 116,397 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bamco Ny invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 9,526 are owned by Mcf Limited. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc owns 54,194 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 467,138 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management Advsr Lc holds 5.47% or 132,835 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7.06M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246 shares to 20,857 shares, valued at $37.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,503 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.21 million shares to 12.71 million shares, valued at $365.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF).