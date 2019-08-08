Sterling Capital Management Lowered Its Mercury Systems (MRCY) Position by $2.32 Million; As Comscore (SCOR) Valuation Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 36,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 40,423 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 187,084 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (SCOR) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 338,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 3.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61 million, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comscore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 580,916 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,669 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.70M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com has 30,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 26,197 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 336,704 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 872,360 shares. Bares Capital Mngmt has 1.82% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 48,600 shares. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 30,000 are held by Needham Mgmt Ltd Llc. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 1,890 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 20,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 177 shares in its portfolio.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares to 856,450 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 21,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 22,006 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 406,730 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 3,288 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Macroview Invest Limited holds 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 54 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 920 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 35,485 shares. Kennedy Capital Management holds 365,492 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 2,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Old Bankshares In accumulated 0.02% or 5,687 shares. 10,021 were reported by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has 125,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,745 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

