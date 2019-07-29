Sterling Capital Management Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $398,808 as Stock Price Rose; Parkwood Has Raised Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 36,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 44,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,628 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 201,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Reasons to Place Your Bet on GE Stock – Investorplace.com" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 19,560 shares to 766,160 shares, valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 77,249 shares to 67,649 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga" on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool" published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga" on July 13, 2019.